India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned on Sep 2

New Delhi: India's first indigenously-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant will contribute in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean region, Vice Chief of Indian Navy Vice Admiral S N Ghormade said on Thursday, ahead of the warship's commissioning on September 2.

The Vice Admiral said the aircraft landing trials on board INS Vikrant will begin in November and they will be completed by mid-2023, adding the MiG-29K jets will operate from the warship for the first few years.

At a media briefing, he also said the planned induction of a fleet of deck-based jets from either Boeing or the Dassault Aviation would be an "interim arrangement" before the Navy gets the indigenously-built Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF).