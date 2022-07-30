India’s first monkeypox patient recovers

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Saturday announced that the country’s first ever monkeypox patient has fully recovered and will be discharged later in the day.

The 35-year-old Kerala native arrived here from the UAE on July 12 and had tested positive for the virus two days later.

When he developed the symptoms, he was taken to a hospital at Kollam and from there he was shifted to the Trivandrum Medical College Hospital and was under close observation.