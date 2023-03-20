India's first night sky sanctuary being set up in Ladakh: Dr Jitendra Singh

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh when Chairman, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Tashi Gyalson called on him at his Parliament House office here and discussed wide range of issues pertaining to development of the region as also the organisational matters pertaining to the Ladakh unit of BJP.

Gyalson was accompanied by BJP Ladakh President Phunchok Stanzin and General Secretary Skalzang Dorjay.