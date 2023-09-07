India’s G20 presidency boosted human-centric view: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the G20 has become a people-driven movement, and India's presidency will spearhead the future direction of the prestigious forum.

The prime minister in an OpEd piece on India's G20 presidency on Thursday said that in the post-pandemic world order, there are three important changes, among others, first, there is a growing realisation that a shift away from a GDP - centric view of the world to a human-centric view is needed.

Second, the world is recognising the importance of resilience and reliability in global supply chains.

And third, there is a collective call for boosting multilateralism through the reform of global institutions, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in the OpEd piece, with the Leaders' summit just two days away.

"Our G20 presidency has played the role of a catalyst in these shifts," he added.