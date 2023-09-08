'India's G20 Presidency coincides with India’s glory in Space'

“G20 Summit is happening in India at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as the tallest leader of the world. The Summit is taking place at a time when India’s flag is flying on the South Pole of the Moon, the first time any spacecraft has landed on the farther side of the Moon and the nation’s achievements in Science and technology, including the pioneering R&D success story in Covid vaccine, are being hailed across the globe,” the Minister said.

True to the spirit of ‘Vasudeva Kutumbakam’, the theme of the G20 Summit in New Delhi, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the world today acknowledges PM Modi’s mantra of ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’