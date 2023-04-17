India's G20 Presidency worked to further global good: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said that India's G20 Presidency was guided by the principle of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and in line with ''Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.'

He said that India's G20 Presidency has worked to "further global good and create a better planet."

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he stated, "Guided by the principle of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' and in line with our ethos of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India's G20 Presidency has worked to further global good and create a better planet." His tweet came in response to G20 India's tweet on the microblogging site. G20 India in a tweet said that India's G20 Presidency has reached its 100th event with the meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists in Varanasi on Monday. Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022 and will continue until November 30, 2023.

"India's #G20 Presidency reaches its the event with Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists in #Varanasi today! Midway in its journey, #G20India is a mass movement that has provided unique experiences to 12000+ delegates & brought the world to every corner of India!," G20 India tweeted.

In another tweet, G20 India noted that India through the G20 events demonstrates its cultural heritage and diversity, tourism potential, development and determination to the world.