‘India’s growth resilient despite exogenous threats’

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that despite exogenous threats, India’s well-targeted policy mix, accompanied by major structural reforms and a sound external balance sheet, has aided its growth to remain resilient.

She made these observations while attending the 7th Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), via video conferencing.

Sitharaman appreciated the AIIB for its continued commitment and dedication to assisting members and for providing high-quality development finance.