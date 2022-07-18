‘India’s journey towards self-reliance aims to conquer diplomatic constraints’

New Delhi: India’s journey towards self-reliance aims to “conquer not only its economic limitations but also diplomatic constraints”, so that the country is able to achieve decisional autonomy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

“A few decades back, ‘freedom’ meant getting rid of foreign rulers and colonial rule. ‘Freedom’ meant gaining political power,” he said.

“However, today, a dimension of ‘self-reliance’ has been added to the definition of freedom,” the minister stated in his speech at Naval Innovation and Indigenisation Organisation seminar here.

Indian spacecraft are taking other countries’ satellites to space and in this manner, the country is not only self-reliant in many sectors but also satisfying the needs of other countries, Singh noted.