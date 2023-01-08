India’s longest train ‘Vivek Express’ to run 4 days a week

Guwahati, Jan 8: India’s longest train -- Vivek Express, which covers a distance of 4,189 km traversing through nine states, would now run four days a week from Dibrugarh in Assam, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) officials said on Sunday.

NFR’s chief public relations officer, Sabyasachi De, said that the railway authority has decided to increase the frequency of Vivek Express which runs on the Dibrugarh - Kanniyakumari (Tamil Nadu) - Dibrugarh route from bi-weekly to four days a week.

Vivek Express, which previously ran only on Saturday and then increased to bi-weekly from Dibrugarh, would now run on four days a week -- Saturday, Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from May 7 onwards.