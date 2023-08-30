India’s moon rover Pragyan takes snaps of moon lander Vikram

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a post on the social media platform X on Tuesday said: “Smile, please! Pragyan Rover clicked an image of Vikram Lander this morning. The image was taken by the Navigation Camera onboard the Rover (NavCam). NavCams for the Chandrayaan-3 Mission are developed by the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems (LEOS).”

Interestingly, ISRO has now called its moon lander as Vikram and the rover as Pragyan.