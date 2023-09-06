India's remarkable journey from Asia 82 to G-20 2023

New Delhi, Sep 6: In the grand narrative of India's progress, the G-20 Presidency 2023 holds a special place, much like chapters in a captivating story. This journey has been marked by transformative events that have shaped New Delhi and the entire nation.
It all began in 1982 with Asia '82, an event that kick started Delhi's development by enhancing its infrastructure, improving roads, and introducing new facilities. Fast forward to 2010, the Commonwealth Games left an indelible mark by fostering sports and stadium growth across India. Delhi saw the emergence of new stadiums, footpaths, overhead bridges, and swimming pools. These milestones laid the foundation for what was to come.
Now, the spotlight is firmly on the G-20 Summit, poised to provide a significant boost to India's growth, both economically and on the global stage. Delhi is undergoing a remarkable transformation.
Infrastructure is being revamped, art-themed road crossings are adorning the city, and lush greenery with flowerpots and evergreen trees are sprouting up. The pièce- de-résistance is the new convention centre at Pragati Maidan, bedecked in mesmerizing greenery and laser lights and surrounded by enchanting water fountains.
India's story is akin to reading a compelling book, with each chapter imparting essential lessons. The 1982 Asian Games altered Delhi's landscape and brought more people from different states as new natives, doubling the population of Delhi. At the same time, the 2010 Commonwealth Games propelled sports into the national limelight. Now, the G-20 is ushering in economic growth and bolstering India's global prominence. It is like a radiant beacon casting light on India's talents, history, and diverse cultures.
The impact of India's G-20 Presidency extends beyond politics. The 200-plus G 20 meeting venues across India are now Smart Cities that have flourished, harnessing innovative design and sustainability. One of the major success stories is the revival of traditional crafts and arts that captivated global audiences attending the scattered meetings across 22 States of India, offering artisans an export boost and gaining tourism aspects while preserving cultural heritage.
As the romance of India's G-20 leadership nears its conclusion, it is evident that this chapter has left an indelible mark. The G-20 initially focused on finance, has evolved into a comprehensive platform encompassing trade, climate change, health, and more. As the Summit approaches, India's influence will continue to shine, demonstrating how diplomacy, culture, and economic prowess can benefit all.
The Summit's climax will be formally accepting a G20 Leaders' Declaration, encapsulating the key priorities and agreements discussed throughout the sessions.
At the convention centre for G 20 Summit in the heart of the capital, Delhi's Red Carpet waits with bated breath to witness Delhi unveil its grandeur for the galaxy of global leaders convening at the event.
The newly-constructed Bharat Mandapam convention centre at Pragati Maidan, a shining jewel of Delhi, stands ready to welcome the world's top decision-makers. A blend of modern infrastructure and traditional Indian architecture, the convention centre promises an ambience befitting the high-profile Summit and a future landmark and selfie point for the population.
Challenges
G-20 Summit has its challenges. Due to geopolitical issues, the absence of a couple of world leaders, like Russian President Putin, highlights the complexities of global diplomacy, and most probably, Chinese President Xi Jinping may not attend as the tension after the BRICS meeting has escalated between India and China.
In an unprecedented move, the central and Delhi governments declared an official shutdown of their offices from September 8 to 10. Joining them, numerous private offices, schools, banks, financial institutions, markets, and retail shops have also decided to keep their shutters down during this period, giving the city a short, albeit unique, hiatus.
Delhi residents are advised to gear up for some disruptions. Tight security protocols mean inevitable traffic reroutes, limited access to select zones, and area-specific lock downs. While a minor inconvenience for a few days, these measures underscore the significance of the Summit and the commitment to ensuring its smooth conduct.
Despite challenges, the capital prepares to shine on the global stage. India's leadership has remained steadfast, showcasing its diplomatic finesse and political insight on the world stage. Heads of around 50 countries will be attending the conference along with their official delegate teams. Nearly every top hotel in Delhi is ready with world-famous cuisines and services. The world is about to witness India's capital city in all its splendour.