India's remarkable journey from Asia 82 to G-20 2023

It all began in 1982 with Asia '82, an event that kick started Delhi's development by enhancing its infrastructure, improving roads, and introducing new facilities. Fast forward to 2010, the Commonwealth Games left an indelible mark by fostering sports and stadium growth across India. Delhi saw the emergence of new stadiums, footpaths, overhead bridges, and swimming pools. These milestones laid the foundation for what was to come.

Now, the spotlight is firmly on the G-20 Summit, poised to provide a significant boost to India's growth, both economically and on the global stage. Delhi is undergoing a remarkable transformation.