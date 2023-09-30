India’s solar observatory Aditya-L1 escapes earth's sphere of influence

Chennai: India’s space-based solar observatory Aditya-L1 has successfully escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence and has travelled over 9.2 lakh km till date, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Saturday.

According to Indian space agency, the Aditya-L1 is now navigating its path towards the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1).

"This is the second time in succession that ISRO could send a spacecraft outside the sphere of influence of the Earth, the first time being the Mars Orbiter Mission," it said.

This is also the fifth consecutive time the ISRO has successfully transferred an object on a trajectory toward another celestial body or location in space. It has transferred its spacecraft thrice towards the moon and once towards Mars.