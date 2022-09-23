India's under-5 mortality rate sees 3-point decline; UP, Karnataka record highest dip: Report

According to the report released on Thursday by the Registrar General of India, the country has been witnessing a progressive reduction in infant mortality rate (IMR), under 5 mortality rate (U5MR) and neo-mortality rate (NMR) since 2014 towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets by 2030, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

He thanked all health workers, caregivers and community members for relentlessly working towards reducing child mortality.