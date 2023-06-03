Indiscipline, acts against Congress’ interests not to be tolerated: Patil

New Delhi, June 3: Asserting that no act of indiscipline or activity prejudicial to party interests would be tolerated, AICC in-charge J&K Affairs and MP Rajani Patil Saturday stated that the senior leaders who joined or joining Congress from other parties would get due respect and recognition in the party.
In a statement issued to the press, Patil stated that this was conveyed by the central leadership to the JKPCC leadership, during a meeting chaired by the AICC general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal, MP.
“This was conveyed by the AICC general Secretary to the J&K leaders when he was apprised that some senior leaders from other parties are eager to join the party and want assurance of due respect and place in the party,” Patil said.
Notably the meeting was attended by in-charge J&K Affairs Rajani Patil and JKPCC president Vikar Rasool Wani and few other senior leaders from J&K.
“Venugopal told them (J&K leaders) that those joining the party or joining Congress in the recent years, would get full respect and place in the party, depending upon their stature and standing in politics. It is necessary to open the doors of the party for those who accept our political philosophy and ideology,” Patil said.
She said that the party would maintain strict discipline and any act of indiscipline or activity prejudicial to party interests would not be tolerated.
“The central leadership wants the party unit here to consolidate the gains of massive response to the “Bharat Jodo Yatra” and sustain it for future and gear up for the upcoming ULB and Panchayat elections later this year, besides building pressure for the early holding of assembly elections and restoration of statehood, being a popular demand of the people of Jammu & Kashmir,” Patil said.
“The record unemployment and series of recruitment scams and unprecedented price hike coupled with multiple taxes are the biggest cause of concern to the people, who want a change in the government, seeking early elections,” she noted.