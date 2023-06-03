Indiscipline, acts against Congress’ interests not to be tolerated: Patil

In a statement issued to the press, Patil stated that this was conveyed by the central leadership to the JKPCC leadership, during a meeting chaired by the AICC general secretary in-charge organisation KC Venugopal, MP.

“This was conveyed by the AICC general Secretary to the J&K leaders when he was apprised that some senior leaders from other parties are eager to join the party and want assurance of due respect and place in the party,” Patil said.