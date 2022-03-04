Individuals may falter but BJP always keeps its promises: Rajnath Singh

Jaunpur (UP), Mar 4: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said the BJP never breaks the trust of people and fulfils promises it makes no matter what the cost as he campaigned for party candidates in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
Addressing a public meeting in Jaunpur's Malhani, the senior BJP leader and former UP chief minister dubbed Yogi Adityanath as the only "better chief minister" to have worked in the state. Singh predicted that his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win "more or less" the same number of Assembly seats in 2022 polls as it did in 2017, which was 303.
"I can say this with confidence that the BJP will never break your trust. You have seen the work of all political parties in the country and assessed them. I can say that any individual from our party may promise something but not fulfil it, but if the party has made some promise, then it will fulfil it no matter what the cost. This is the character of the BJP," Singh said.
He said the (Bharatiya) Jana Sangh had said in 1951 that whenever it forms the government at the Centre with full majority, it will remove Article 370 which gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP did it in 2019.
"India should not have been divided on lines of religion but it happened and it was unfortunate. But India's native Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jews who were left in Pakistan, and besides them those in Bangladesh and Afghanistan as minorities faced religious persecution," he said. "They wanted to come to India but India did not have any effective law to grant them Indian citizenship," Rajnath said.