Individuals may falter but BJP always keeps its promises: Rajnath Singh

He said the (Bharatiya) Jana Sangh had said in 1951 that whenever it forms the government at the Centre with full majority, it will remove Article 370 which gave special provisions to Jammu and Kashmir and the BJP did it in 2019.

"India should not have been divided on lines of religion but it happened and it was unfortunate. But India's native Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Jews who were left in Pakistan, and besides them those in Bangladesh and Afghanistan as minorities faced religious persecution," he said. "They wanted to come to India but India did not have any effective law to grant them Indian citizenship," Rajnath said.