Indo-Pacific region important for eco development of global community: Rajnath Singh

He said that the global community has been working towards economic development through multiple platforms and agencies, UN Security Council being the foremost among them. What is now required is to elevate the paradigm of collective security to a level of shared interests and shared security for all.

"It is my firm belief that if security becomes a truly collective enterprise, then we can think of creating a global order, which is beneficial to all of us. We have also been espousing the idea of multi-alignment. We believe in a multi-aligned policy, which is realised through diverse engagements with multiple stakeholders, so that views and concerns of all can be discussed and addressed for a prosperous future for all," the minister said.