Induction of women fighter pilots into IAF made permanent scheme

New Delhi: The defence ministry has decided to convert the experimental scheme for induction of women fighter pilots in the Indian Air Force into a permanent one.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the decision is a testimony to the capability of India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ (women power) and the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi towards women empowerment.
“The MoD has decided to convert the Experimental Scheme for Induction of Women Fighter Pilots in the Indian Air Force into a permanent scheme,” he said on Twitter.
“It is a testimony to the capability of India’s ‘Nari Shakti’ and our PM Shri@narendramodi’s commitment towards women empowerment,” he added.