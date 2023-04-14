Inordinate delay in mercy petition would frustrate object of death sentence: SC

A bench comprising Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar noted that it is true that the gravity of the offence can be a relevant consideration while commuting the death sentence to life imprisonment, however, inordinate delay in disposal of the mercy petitions can also be said to be a relevant consideration while commuting the death sentence to life imprisonment.

"If even after the final conclusion, even up to this court, even thereafter there is an inordinate delay in not deciding the mercy petition, the object and purpose of the death sentence would be frustrated. Therefore...all efforts shall be made by the state government and/or the concerned authorities to see that the mercy petitions are decided and disposed of at the earliest so that even the accused can also know his fate and even justice is also done to the victim," said the bench.