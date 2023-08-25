Institution of power brokers is dead, says Vice President Dhankhar

Addressing the 25th Convocation of New Delhi Institute of Management on Friday, the Vice President asked the students to be proud of our stupendous achievements.

“We should be proud Indians. Our glass is half full and a day it’ll be filled to brim. We have to give up negativity,” Vice President said.

Describing the success of Chandrayan-3 as moment of glory for the nation, Vice President said emphasised that, “We are in the big four. It is a matter of time, we’ll be number one.”

Mentioning that the previous Chandrayan-2 mission was 96 percent success, Vice President appreciated the gesture of the Prime Minister who stood as a rock behind the then Director, ISRO and motivated our scientists.