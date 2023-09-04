Insulting Sanatan dharma will lead to INDIA bloc’s fall in 2024: Amit Shah

Addressing a gathering before flagging off the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra from Dungarpur, he termed opposition bloc INDIA as “Ghamandiya Gathbandhan” and said it can got to any extent for vote bank politics.

Shah said in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the opposition bloc will get decimated to the extent that it won’t be visible even with a telescope.

Attacking the INDIA bloc, Shah said, “There are so many corruption charges against UPA and hence its name has been changed to INDIA. For the past two days, the opposition bloc is insulting country’s heritage and saying that Sanatan Dharma should be abolished.”