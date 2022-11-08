Insurgency in Northeast reduced by 74%, Maoist violence by 55%: MHA

According to the Home Ministry, security in the northeastern states of India has improved significantly since 2014. These states have recorded the least number of incidents of militancy and deaths of security forces and civilians in 2020.

There has been a reduction of 60 per cent in the death of security forces and 89 per cent in the death of civilians in this period, the report added.

The MHA said that between 2014 and 2021, a total of 581 militants were killed and 9,103 were arrested in the northeastern regions.

Incidents of Maoist violence in the country have also decreased significantly in the last eight years with the death toll in these incidents coming down by 63 per cent.