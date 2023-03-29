Inter-state border row: Meghalaya, Assam CMs to meet next month

Shillong: The stalled talks between Meghalaya and Assam over the inter-state border disputes will resume next month-end or in the first week of May, officials said here on Wednesday.
The talks suffered a setback since the firing incident of November 22 last year, which left six persons, including five Meghalaya villagers, dead.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma is in regular touch with his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma to expedite the border talks and resolve the disputes at the earliest.
The six areas of Meghalaya to be taken up for discussion in the second phase of talks include Langpih in West Khasi Hills, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah and Block-II in Ri-Bhoi district and Block-I and Psiar-Khanduli in West Jaintia Hills district.