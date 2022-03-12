Internal security apparatus | PM Modi rues lack of reforms post-1947

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said there was a need for reforms in the internal security apparatus after Independence, but the country lagged behind in this area.

Addressing the first convocation of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) at Lavad in Gandhinagar district, he said during British rule internal security revolved around instilling fear among the masses, which needed to be changed.

“After Independence, there was a need for reforms, but unfortunately sufficient work was not done in this direction and we lagged behind," he said.