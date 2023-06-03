International cooperation needed to advance vaccine development for emerging pathogens: Mandaviya

Hyderabad: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday addressed the Global Vaccine Research Collaborative Discussion on Vaccine Research and Development, a G20 co-branded event in Telangana's Hyderabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Mandaviya said that the Global Vaccine Research Collaborative could be a much-needed mechanism to advance vaccine R&D for emerging pathogens. "As we embark on this critical mission, we must leverage the collective expertise of our global health community and strengthen our pandemic preparedness efforts", he said.

He further stated that "International cooperation is essential to advance vaccine development for emerging pathogens, and the G20 can serve as a vital platform to facilitate collaboration between governments, research organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and other stakeholders."