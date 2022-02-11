Internet connectivity in rural India growing at fast pace: FM

Responding to the debate on the General Budget 2022-23 in the Rajya Sabha, she said that as per the report of Internet and Mobile Association, the rural internet user base is growing three times faster and is likely to surpass the urban user numbers soon.

“Data consumption through Bharatnet optical fibre surpassed 13,000 terrabytes in June 2021 while the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) report in August 2021 said that the total number of internet subscribers has gone up to 82.5 crore,” she said.