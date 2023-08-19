Interstate drug cartel busted; opium worth Rs 40 crore seized in Delhi

New Delhi: With the arrest of two key members, the special cell of the northern range claimed to have busted an interstate drug cartel operating in the Delhi-National Capital Region with links to Manipur and Myanmar here in the Mangolpuri Industrial Area in New Delhi, officials said.

During the raids, sleuths recovered over 56 kgs of opium estimated to be Rs 40 crore in the international market," the sleuths of the special cell said.

The arrested accused have been identified as Paramjeet Singh (53) and Raj Kumar (38)- both residents of Jammu.