Int’l conference of liver specialists arrives at consensus on living-donor liver transplant

Chennai: A consensus on prediction and management of small for size syndrome in living-donor liver transplant was arrived at an international conference of liver surgeons, hepatologists, liver anesthesia team and researches who assembled here from across the world, said Mohammed Rela, President, International Liver Transplant Society.

The conference proceedings will be used to generate practice guidelines for publication in Transplantation Journal, said Rela, who is also the Chairman of the 450-bed Rela Hospital here.

The first International Consensus Conference on Prediction and Management of Small for Size Syndrome in Living-Donor Liver Transplant and the 13th Edition of Master Class in Liver Disease is being held here between January 27 and 29.

The conference is jointly organised by the International Liver Transplantation Society (ILTS), the International Liver Donor Liver Transplantation Study Group (iLDLT) and the Liver Transplant Society of India (LTSI).