Investigation agencies free to act against illegal activities: Anurag Thakur

“The investigative agencies probe if anyone does anything wrong. It is not written anywhere that the agencies can’t initiate any probe even if you have received money through illegal means which is objectionable. Investigative agencies are free and they take action as per the rules,” said Thakur answering a query on the raids on NewsClick and its journalists by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Addressing a Press conference, Thakur urged the Odisha government to ensure speedy and better implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission that can bring significant changes to the lives of women’