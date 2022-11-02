Investment in India is about inclusion, democracy, safer planet: PM Modi

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that investment in India is about investing in democracy for a better planet.

He made the observation while inaugurating “Invest Karnataka” a three-day Global Investors Meet (GIM), under the theme “Build for the world” here.

While participating virtually in the event, Prime Minister Modi emphasised that investment in India is about investment for a better, cleaner and safer planet. “Let us all come forward to change crores of lives,” he underlined.

The organisation of the GIM is indicative and an example of competitive and cooperative federalism. The states can have a policy regarding manufacturing and production with other countries. The states are taking up partnership with other countries as well. If India wants to march ahead, it is necessary for the states to progress, he stated.