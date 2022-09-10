Investment in science and technology has significantly increased since 2014: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stated that science is not only the foundation for answers, development, and innovation, but also the motivation behind the advancement of modern India through the slogans Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, and Jai Anusandhan.

While opening the “Centre-State Science Conclave” in Ahmedabad via video conference, Prime Minister Modi made the comment.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister highlighted that the organisation of this conclave is a clear example of Sabka Prayas. “Science is like that energy in the development of 21st century India, which has the power to accelerate the development of every region and the development of every state.