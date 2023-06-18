Is Mann Punjab CM or Kejriwal’s pilot, asks Amit Shah

Gurdaspur: Launching a scathing attack against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asked Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, “Is he a Chief Minister or a pilot?”, saying the state’s law and order went “from bad to worse as CM Mann spends all his time touring with Arvind Kejriwal”.

He announced the establishment of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) regional office in Amritsar within a month to tackle the growing drug trafficking and menace in the state.

Shah questioned the state government over its poll “guarantee” of giving Rs 1,000 per month to every adult woman.

The Home Minister was narrating the nine-year achievements of the Modi government in Centre and also launched the election campaign in the state for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Saying that AAP is an advertisement party, he slammed the state government as the law and order and drugs emerge as key challenges for the government.