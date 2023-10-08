Israel-Hamas conflict | Stop attacks , counter attacks : CPI (M)

New Delhi, Oct 8 : The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly condemned the attacks and counter attacks between Hamas and the Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip of Palestine.
“Already, many human lives have been lost and the situation is poised to escalate causing more deaths, miseries. This confrontation must end,” a statement said.
It added that the most right-wing Netanyahu government in Israel has been indiscriminately occupying Palestine lands and establishing Jewish settlements in the West Bank. So far this year, prior to this conflict, 248 Palestinian lives have been lost including 40 children.
“The United Nations must ensure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people for a home land, withdrawal of all Israeli illegal settlements and occupations of Palestine lands and ensure the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution for a two-nation solution. Palestine, in accordance with the UN resolution, with East Jerusalem as its capital must be implemented. The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) calls upon the UN and the international community including the government of India to ensure the immediate cessation of this conflict and act for the implementation of the UN resolution,” the statement said.