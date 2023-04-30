Israeli PM expected to visit India by end of year: Israel Ambassador

EAM Jaishankar tweeted, “Warmest congratulations for the momentous milestone of 75th anniversary of Independence, to FM @elicoh1, the Government and all Israelis. In the last decade, the real potential of our cooperation is beginning to be realised. Looking forward to many more achievements.

“India and Israel are strategic partners. India announced its recognition of Israel on September 17, 1950. Soon thereafter, the Jewish Agency established an immigration office in Mumbai.

This was later converted into a Trade Office and subsequently a Consulate. Regular Embassies were opened in 1992 when full diplomatic relations were established between the two countries.