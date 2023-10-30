Israeli soldier rescued in joint IDF, ISA Operation

They said that Private Ori Megidish was freed during IDF ground operations overnight after being taken hostage on 7 October. "The soldier was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family. The IDF and ISA will continue to do everything it takes in order to release the hostages," the statement added.

