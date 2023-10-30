Israeli soldier rescued in joint IDF, ISA Operation

New Delhi, Oct 30: The Israel Defence Force (IDF) and Israel Securities Authority (ISA) have released a joint statement announcing the rescue of a female Israeli soldier taken hostage by Hamas, BBC and other international media reported.
They said that Private Ori Megidish was freed during IDF ground operations overnight after being taken hostage on 7 October. "The soldier was medically checked, is doing well, and has met with her family. The IDF and ISA will continue to do everything it takes in order to release the hostages," the statement added.
The Israel Defence Force (IDF) and Israel Securities Authority (ISA) have issued a joint statement reporting the successful rescue of Private Ori Megidish, an Israeli soldier who had been held hostage by an unidentified group.
Megidish had been taken captive on October 7th, and her release came as a result of overnight IDF ground operations. Following her rescue, she received a thorough medical examination and is reported to be in good health. Moreover, Private Megidish has been reunited with her family.