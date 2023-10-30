Israeli tanks reach Gaza city outskirts, heavy clashes erupt

This situation has left hundreds of patients stranded in hospitals located in the northern areas of Gaza, rendering them physically unable to relocate to safer zones. The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees in the territory, UNRWA, echoed the concerns voiced by medical professionals and charitable organizations. UNRAW emphasized the sheer impossibility of transferring patients from hospitals like Al-Quds in the northern part of Gaza.

Not only patients but also many other individuals in the northern region are immobilized due to a lack of transportation and means and continuous shelling and ground assault.

Hundreds of residents are grappling with a shortage of food, water and medicines often subsisting on meagre donated rations, such as pieces of bread, and occasionally receiving canned food when possible. The dire circumstances in Gaza continue to raise alarm as the conflict persists.

Media reports another hospital in Gaza City, Al Shifa, is facing a dire situation described as "catastrophic" by its head of surgery. Approximately 50,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) have sought refuge in and around the hospital. Compounding the crisis, hospitals in the region are grappling with shortages of essential supplies, ranging from anaesthetics and painkillers to antibiotics, further exacerbating the challenges they face.

Israel's military has claimed that Hamas's primary operational base is located beneath Al Shifa, a statement vehemently rejected by hospital authorities. Some doctors working at Al Shifa have called for enhanced protection of the facility. Over the weekend, the Associated Press reported that Israeli warplanes conducted overnight airstrikes in the vicinity of the hospital, according to accounts from Gaza City residents. This situation underscores the continued volatility and concerns in the region