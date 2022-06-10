ISRO facilities will be open to private sector for joint ventures: PM Modi

IN-SPACe is a new platform launched with the motto to facilitate the private sector in the space programme. Once private sector players join hands with ISRO scientists, such joint ventures will make India proud in the global market, said the Prime Minister.

Addressing the event, Modi said, “Past governments thought that only the government should have a say in space technology. But our government is futuristic... We feel the innovative youth should get opportunities to explore their thoughts and ideas using government infrastructure, so we decided to open the space programme for the private sector.”