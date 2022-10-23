ISRO plans Sun, Moon missions in 2023 as well as commercial ones

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): The Indian space agency is having a busy launch schedule next year that includes commercial, navigation, sun and moon missions, said a top official.

Speaking to the reporters here Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath said integration tests are happening with regard to the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.

He said the space agency will look at June 2023 for the moon mission.

The ISRO is also planning to have its mission to the sun with its satellite Aditya-L1, a coronagraphy spacecraft to study the solar atmosphere, an official told IANS.

According to ISRO, the spacecraft will be placed in a halo orbit around the first Lagrange point, L1, of the Sun-Earth system. A satellite around the L1 point has the major advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without occultation/eclipses.