ISRO preps first flight test to demonstrate crew escape system for human space mission

Chennai, Oct 7: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing for the first Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1) to demonstrate the crew escape system as part of its human space mission called Gaganyaan.
According to the space agency, it will commence unmanned flight tests for the Gaganyaan mission.
“Preparations for the Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1 (TV-D1), which demonstrates the performance of the Crew Escape System, are underway,” ISRO said.
The first development flight Test Vehicle (TV-D1) is in the final stages of preparation.
The Test Vehicle is a single-stage liquid rocket developed for this abort mission.
“The payloads consist of the Crew Module (CM) and Crew Escape Systems (CES) with their fast-acting solid motors, along with CM fairing (CMF) and Interface Adapters,” ISRO said.
This flight will simulate the abort condition during the ascent trajectory corresponding to a Mach number of 1.2 encountered in the Gaganyaan mission.
ISRO said the Crew Escape System with Crew Module will be separated from the Test Vehicle at an altitude of about 17 km.