ISRO successfully orbits 3 satellites in its first launch mission in 2022

Sriharikota (AP): The Indian Space Research Organisation on Monday successfully placed its earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two small satellites into the intended orbit, its first launch mission in 2022.
Following a smooth countdown of 25 hours and 30 minutes, the workhorse launch vehicle, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C52) with the three satellites onboard blasted off at 5.59 am from here amid dark, early morning skies.
ISRO said the important flight events -- stage and strap-on ignitions, heat shield separation, stages and strap-on separation and satellite injection -- took place exactly as planned.
It said after a flight of about 17 minutes, 34 seconds, the three satellites -- EOS-04, INSPIREsat-1 and INST-2TD -- were injected successfully into a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km, and the orbit achieved for the satellites is “very close” to the intended orbits.
After the separation, the two solar arrays of EOS-04 deployed automatically and ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at Bengaluru, assumed the control of the satellite, it said, adding that, in the coming days the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration following which it will begin to provide the data.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted congratulating space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission.
“The mission of PSLV-C52/EOS-04 has been successfully accomplished. The primary satellite EOS-04 has been put into a very precise orbit by PSLV-C52, and along with that, co-passenger satellites INSPIREsat-1 and INS-2TD also have been placed into right orbit,” ISRO Chairman S Somanath said.
Today’s launch also happens to be the first mission after Somanath took over as the Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman, Space Commission, recently.