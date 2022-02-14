ISRO successfully orbits 3 satellites in its first launch mission in 2022

ISRO said the important flight events -- stage and strap-on ignitions, heat shield separation, stages and strap-on separation and satellite injection -- took place exactly as planned.

It said after a flight of about 17 minutes, 34 seconds, the three satellites -- EOS-04, INSPIREsat-1 and INST-2TD -- were injected successfully into a sun-synchronous polar orbit of 529 km, and the orbit achieved for the satellites is “very close” to the intended orbits.

After the separation, the two solar arrays of EOS-04 deployed automatically and ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) at Bengaluru, assumed the control of the satellite, it said, adding that, in the coming days the satellite will be brought to its final operational configuration following which it will begin to provide the data.