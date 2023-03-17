Issue of simultaneous polls with Law Commission for further examination: Govt

It also includes obtaining consensus of all political parties and having regard to the federal structure of our system of governance, it is imperative that consensus of all state governments is also obtained.

It also includes the requirement of an additional number of EVMs/VVPATs, which would cost a huge amount, might be in thousands of crores. Considering that the life of the machine is only 15 years, this would imply that the machine would be used for about three or four times in its life span, entailing huge expenditure in its replacement after every 15 years and also a requirement of additional polling personnel and security forces, said the reply.