Issue of simultaneous polls with law panel: Government

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju also cited a report of a parliamentary panel, which observed that frequent elections lead to “disruption” of normal public life and impact the functioning of essential services and that simultaneous polls would reduce the massive expenditure incurred to conduct separate elections every year.

The minister said in 2014-15, an amount of Rs 510 crore was released to various states and Union territories for elections. Similarly, Rs 1,490.16 crore were spent on elections in 2015-16, Rs 356.14 crore in 2016-17, Rs 1,199.85 crore in 2017-18, Rs 886.11 crore in 2018-19 and Rs 1,372.03 crore were released for the purpose in 2019-20, he added.