It all starts with domestic abuse; speak up before it’s too late: Experts

With people now learning to speak up and take strong decisions, a few seem to have a problem with it. However, a controlling mindset, strong patriarchal setup, substance abuse, financial issues, suspected infidelity, etc. are some of the most common reasons found in these cases. We talk to experts to know more.

It would be difficult to put a number to the number of cases that are seen every day. We come across new murder cases every day, but those are cases that are being reported. What about the ones not getting reported? Domestic abuse is grossly underreported and the rates are much higher than seen in usual practice.

“According to National Family Health Survey (NFHS), approximately 30 per cent of women between the age of 18 and 49 years have had to face such abuse.

“In my clinical practice, domestic abuse is seen in 3-4 couples per week,” said Paramjeet Singh, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, PSRI Hospital, New Delhi.

There could be several reasons that drive the perpetrators to take such gruesome steps and it all starts with being mildly violent at home. The reason, however, can be very diverse for these people who find themselves in this situation. It may not involve a real rational reason as well a lot of times.