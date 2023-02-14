IT officers at BBC Delhi office to conduct survey

Last week, the Supreme Court had declined to entertain a PIL filed by Hindu Sena seeking a ban on the BBC for airing the documentary 'India: The Modi Question' on the 2002 Gujarat riots.



A bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said the court cannot impose censorship and the plea was misconceived.



The bench, also comprising Justice M.M. Sundresh, queried senior advocate Pinky Anand, representing the petitioner, "Completely misconceived, how can this be argued also? You want us to put complete censorship..."