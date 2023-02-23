IT should be used to improve efficiency in governance: Om Birla

Information technology should be used to improve efficiency in governance and improving lives of people but at the same time safeguards should be taken to protect institutions and people from its demerits, added Birla. He hoped that the conclusions that emerge from the conference would lead improved solutions.

On the topic of ‘drug abuse and its solutions’, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that drug abuse is affecting the young generation across the country and referred to the detailed discussions held on this matter in Parliament on December 20-21, 2022. After a detailed and in-depth discussion on the topic, it emerged that members must conduct a comprehensive public awareness campaign across the country to educate the youth, he said.

Birla urged all to work with a collective spirit to end the growing problem of drug abuse in the nation and work towards a drug-free India. He expressed hope that public representatives would create awareness among the people in this direction and will work to provide the right direction to the youth.

On the agenda of making Parliament and Legislatures more accessible to the public/citizens, the Lok Sabha Speaker said that the manner in which active participation between legislatures and the public has increased through the use of IT is remarkable, but the lawmakers have to play a more active role.