It takes time to find out positivity amid atmosphere of negativity: PM Modi

The Prime Minister on Saturday released cheetahs brought from Namibia into a special enclosure at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

“We want that our goods should be transported at the speed of Cheetahs,” he said.

India has overtaken the UK to become the world’s fifth-largest economy and is now behind only the US, China, Japan and Germany, according to IMF projections.