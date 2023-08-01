Italy joining China's Belt and Road Initiative was an atrocious move: Italian Minister

Defence Minister Crosetto's outspoken criticism stands as the most forceful message to date from a cabinet member in Italy's current government. The remarks come as speculation mounts that Italy may choose not to renew the China-Italy BRI Memorandum of Understanding, potentially marking a significant shift in the country's approach to the initiative.

Mr Crosetto emphasized that Italy has seen limited benefits from its involvement in the BRI, with China seemingly emerging as the sole beneficiary of the partnership. In response, Chinese authorities have previously asserted that both nations have reaped positive outcomes from the initiative.

Italy's move to join the BRI in March 2019 drew criticism from Western allies, including the European Union and the United States, who have expressed concerns about the initiative's impact on global trade and geopolitics.