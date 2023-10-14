ITBP holds flag-in ceremony for Bharat Darshan tour

Srinagar, Oct 14: Flag-in ceremony of Bharat Darshan tour for student of Kashmir Valley was organised by Indo Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) in Srinagar.
Commandant 21 Bn ITBP flagged-in the ten-day “Bharat Darshan” tour from Srinagar to Jaisalmer via Delhi, Jaipur and Jodhpur for a group of students at 21st Bn ITB Police, Pantha Chowk Camp, Srinagar on Friday.
The tour has been organised by 21st Bn ITBP under Civic Action Programme (CAP) Ministry of Home Affairs as part of confidence building measures between civilian population and security forces. Chief Guest Vijay Bhati, Commandant 21st Bn, ITBP (Srinagar) took feedback of Bharat Darshan Tour from students and teachers.
Students from very remote locations of Kashmir valley got the opportunity to interact with Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra during the tour and visited Constitution Park at Rajbhawan. The touring group also visited National Police Museum, Qutub Minar, Metro visit in National Capital Delhi, Jaipur- Amer Fort, Nahargarh Fort, Jal Mahal, Zoological park, Hawa Mahal, Jodhpur - Mehrangarh fort and historical monuments and in Jaisalmer - Longewala war memorial and Indo-Pak border Longewala. “Bharat Darshan tour will help the students to develop a better understanding of diversity of India at large and to become a responsible citizens,” a statement said.
Commandant, 21st Bn asked students to try and bring positive changes in the society through experiences they have gained during the tour.
Gajender Singh Saun, Sec-in-Command welcomed all the participants and guests and apprised that this is the 6th tour in Bharat Darshan series which is being organised by this unit. The tour was led by Nazuddin Khan, Assistant Commandant 21st Bn ITBP (Srinagar), Zahoor Ahmad Malla and Humira Syed (Head teacher and Teacher) Govt Girls Higher School, Watergam Rafiabad (J&K) and 26 students (12 girls and 14 boys) of Govt. Girls Higher School, Watergam Rafiabad.