ITBP holds flag-in ceremony for Bharat Darshan tour

Commandant 21 Bn ITBP flagged-in the ten-day “Bharat Darshan” tour from Srinagar to Jaisalmer via Delhi, Jaipur and Jodhpur for a group of students at 21st Bn ITB Police, Pantha Chowk Camp, Srinagar on Friday.

The tour has been organised by 21st Bn ITBP under Civic Action Programme (CAP) Ministry of Home Affairs as part of confidence building measures between civilian population and security forces. Chief Guest Vijay Bhati, Commandant 21st Bn, ITBP (Srinagar) took feedback of Bharat Darshan Tour from students and teachers.