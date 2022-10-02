It's Modi's vision to set up BJP headquarters at state, district levels: Nadda

Una (Himachal Pradesh): In the run-up to the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday said it is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that all state BJP units have its own headquarters at state and district levels.

He said Modi in 2014 decided that 512 offices would be constructed throughout the country. Out of these, 235 offices had been completed and work was going on for the remaining offices.

Inaugurating the party's office here, the BJP President said these offices would help the party workers frame, draw and implement strategies to strengthen the party's base.

"Today the BJP is the biggest political party of the world with over 18 crore dedicated and committed workers."

Nadda, who belongs to this state, said the BJP is a political party with a difference and a clear-cut ideology. "The BJP is a national party committed to fulfil regional aspirations and expectations. On the other hand, the oldest political party Congress has been completely wiped out from the country."