Jagdeep Dhankhar takes over as 14th Vice President of India

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) during a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god.

"Bahut-bahut badhai (many congratulations)," Murmu said after Dhankhar signed the register of oath.

Before the swearing-in, the Election Commission's certification of election issued to Dhankhar was read out. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhankhar's predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu, former president Ram Nath Kovind, former vice president M Hamid Ansari, and Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. In the morning, Dhankhar paid tributes at Raj Ghat, the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi. "Felt blessed, inspired and motivated to be ever in service of Bharat in serene sublimity of Raj Ghat while paying respects to pujya Bapu," he tweeted then.

Once a "reluctant politician", Dhankhar's reemergence in the political scene in 2019 as West Bengal governor surprised many, so has his rise to the office of the Vice President of India.