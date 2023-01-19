Jaishankar arrives in Colombo, as India assures IMF of strong support to crisis-hit SL

Colombo: India’s External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, arrived here on Thursday amid written assurance given to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) of India’s strong support for Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring process.

During his two-day visit, Jaishankar will meet President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, besides having an official discussion with Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.

Sabry told the media that Sri Lanka would focus on expediting the proposed Indian investments, including renewable energy projects. Instead of depending on financial assistance, Sri Lanka would focus on seeking investments from India for economic development, the minister said.